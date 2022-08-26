UrduPoint.com

Poland, Slovakia Launch Gas Interconnector - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Poland, Slovakia Launch Gas Interconnector - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Poland and Slovakia have launched a pipeline connecting the gas systems of the two countries as well as serving as the last leg of the North-South gas infrastructure corridor, the European Commission said on Friday.

"The gas interconnector between Poland and Slovakia was inaugurated today. It connects the gas networks of the two countries, ensuring affordable supplies and diversifying supply routes," the statement said.

The pipeline is also the last part of the North-South gas infrastructure corridor between the Baltic, the Adriatic, the Mediterranean and the Black seas. The total length of the corridor is about 165 kilometers (103 miles) and it has received more than 100 million Euros ($99.8 million) of funding through the Connecting Europe Facility, which covered 40% of the project costs, according to the statement. 

"I would like to congratulate the transmission system operators, Gaz-System and Eustream, as well as the Governments of Poland and Slovakia, for their effective collaboration and for completing the project in challenging circumstances.

This interconnector will significantly improve the EU's security of supply and resilience of our energy system, in line with our REPowerEU objectives," EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Slovak counterpart, Eduard Heger, were present at the inauguration ceremony.

"With Mateusz Morawiecki we just officially launched Poland-Slovakia Gas Interconnector, which connects Northern and Southern Europe. Thanks to this European strategic project co-funded by the EU, we're one step closer to secure gas supplies and ensure diversification by accessing LNG and gas from Norway," Heger tweeted.

The European Commission developed the REPowerEU initiative ” the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers ” after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports and 40% of its total consumption.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Norway Poland Slovakia February Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on â€˜Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on â€˜Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

13 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISAâ€™s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISAâ€™s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

57 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.