Poland Spent About $25Bln to Save 5Mln Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Poland has spent approximately $25 billion to preserve some five million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"Today is a great day when I can say that we have already funneled 100 billion zlotys to save five million jobs," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

He stressed that Poland dealt with the coronavirus-induced economic difficulties much better than other European countries.

"Countries that are richer than us, such as Spain, France, Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, they have handled the epidemic much worse," the prime minister added.

Poland has confirmed a total of 32,227 cases, with a death toll of 1,359.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process.