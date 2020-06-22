UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland Spent About $25Bln To Save 5Mln Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Poland Spent About $25Bln to Save 5Mln Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Prime Minister

Poland has spent approximately $25 billion to preserve some five million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Poland has spent approximately $25 billion to preserve some five million jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

"Today is a great day when I can say that we have already funneled 100 billion zlotys to save five million jobs," Morawiecki said at a press conference.

He stressed that Poland dealt with the coronavirus-induced economic difficulties much better than other European countries.

"Countries that are richer than us, such as Spain, France, Italy, Great Britain, Belgium, they have handled the epidemic much worse," the prime minister added.

Poland has confirmed a total of 32,227 cases, with a death toll of 1,359.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Spain Italy Belgium Poland From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast

10 seconds ago

Coronavirus claims 2 more lives in AJK raising dea ..

12 seconds ago

PDMA releases additional amount of Rs24.8mln to al ..

13 seconds ago

Bundesliga TV rights value drops for first time si ..

15 seconds ago

Russian Presidential Envoy Says Afghan Gov't Dragg ..

17 seconds ago

162 held over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.