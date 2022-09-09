UrduPoint.com

Poland Supports Idea To Cap Prices Of All Gas Imports - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Poland wants the European Union to cap prices of all gas imports, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said ahead of an extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

European Commission chief Ursula von de Leyen said last week that the EU's executive would move to cap the price of imported Russian gas.

"We will firmly support today...

a price ceiling on any kind of imported gas," Moskwa told reporters in a doorstep interview.

She called the current gas and electricity prices "unacceptable" and suggested that national and pan-European solutions be found to protect consumers and companies from the fallout of the European energy crunch.

Earlier in the day, Belgium said the EU should introduce a comprehensive and "dynamic" plan concerning price caps on all types of gas imports, including from Russia, so that energy exporters do not switch to the Asian market.

