Poland to Increase Defense Budget to Over 4% of GDP in 2023 - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Poland will increase its defense budget to over 4% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 to strengthen its defense capabilities, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Sunday.

"The Polish army is expanding its defensive capabilities. We are buying weapons.

In 2023, more than 4% of GDP will be allocated for defense," Duda told French newspaper Le Figaro, adding that this figure was twice as much the NATO standard.

In 2022, the defense budget of Poland was 2.4% of GDP. Warsaw planned to increase it to 3%, or about $28 billion, in 2023. At the same time, Poland has already spent more than 1% of its GDP on the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, according to official data.