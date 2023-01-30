Poland to Increase Military Spending to 4% of GDP in 2023 - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Poland's military spending will increase up to 4% of its GDP in 2023 amid the conflict in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland's 2022 military budget amounted to 2.4% of GDP, above the standard 2% for NATO members. For 2023, it was planned to increase it up to 3%, which is around $28 billion.

"The war in #Ukraine makes us arm ourselves even faster. This year we will make an unprecedented effort - we will allocate 4% of GDP to the Polish army. Perhaps the most among all @NATO countries," Morawiecki said at a press conference at the 18th Mechanized Division's headquarters in Siedlce, as quoted by his chancellery on its Twitter account.

He also said that Poland needs a strong army to ensure the safety of its citizens, adding that the liquidation of military units in the eastern part of the country had been a mistake made by previous leaders.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Poland has been one of the strongest proponents of arms supplies to Kiev. Last week, Warsaw announced it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 60 other tanks, including 30 PT-91s, to Ukraine.