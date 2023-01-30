UrduPoint.com

Poland To Increase Military Spending To 4% Of GDP In 2023 - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Poland to Increase Military Spending to 4% of GDP in 2023 - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland's military spending will increase up to 4% of its GDP in 2023 amid the conflict in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Poland's military spending will increase up to 4% of its GDP in 2023 amid the conflict in Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

Poland's 2022 military budget amounted to 2.4% of GDP, above the standard 2% for NATO members. For 2023, it was planned to increase it up to 3%, which is around $28 billion.

"The war in #Ukraine makes us arm ourselves even faster. This year we will make an unprecedented effort - we will allocate 4% of GDP to the Polish army. Perhaps the most among all @NATO countries," Morawiecki said at a press conference at the 18th Mechanized Division's headquarters in Siedlce, as quoted by his chancellery on its Twitter account.

He also said that Poland needs a strong army to ensure the safety of its citizens, adding that the liquidation of military units in the eastern part of the country had been a mistake made by previous leaders.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Poland has been one of the strongest proponents of arms supplies to Kiev. Last week, Warsaw announced it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 60 other tanks, including 30 PT-91s, to Ukraine.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia Budget Twitter Warsaw Kiev Poland All Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘ ..

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘Entrepreneurship Leave for Sel ..

11 minutes ago
 US Transfers Materials to Poland, Baltic States Wh ..

US Transfers Materials to Poland, Baltic States When Curtails Ukraine Bio Projec ..

9 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Urges South Korea to Provide Military A ..

NATO Chief Urges South Korea to Provide Military Assistance to Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 EU Promotes Initiative on Brussels-Funded Biolabs ..

EU Promotes Initiative on Brussels-Funded Biolabs on Territory of Ex-Soviet Stat ..

6 minutes ago
 Faisalabad airport runway upgradation to be comple ..

Faisalabad airport runway upgradation to be completed by Feb-end: manager

6 minutes ago
 UNODC organizes eight-week maritime training cours ..

UNODC organizes eight-week maritime training courses

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.