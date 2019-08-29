UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poland To Sell To Ukraine LNG Purchased From US In 2019 - Energy Company PGNiG

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:42 PM

Poland to Sell to Ukraine LNG Purchased From US in 2019 - Energy Company PGNiG

Poland will be selling in 2019 to Ukraine the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it purchases from the United States, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) said in a statement on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Poland will be selling in 2019 to Ukraine the liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it purchases from the United States, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has purchased a cargo of liquefied natural gas from the US, and then - following regasification - sold the natural gas to Energy Resources of Ukraine (ERU). Thanks to the consistent expansion of the LNG supply portfolio PGNiG is able to offer natural gas to more customers.

The contracted LNG tanker will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November. LNG will be injected into the Polish transmission system after regasification, from where it will reach Ukraine and ERU via the gas connection in Hermanowice," PGNiG said.

Deliveries will be carried out until the end of the year, the company added.

However, PGNiG did not specify the amount of the US LNG that Ukraine would receive.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Oil Poland United States November Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Opposition uses medical ground for release of its ..

46 seconds ago

Chinese PLA to have largest delegation at Military ..

48 seconds ago

Romania arrests five for allegedly 'enslaving' Ger ..

54 seconds ago

Conte Says Will Begin Consultations on New Italian ..

3 minutes ago

Hundreds injured during 500 protest marches in IOK ..

3 minutes ago

Seven new health screenings now available at Sharj ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.