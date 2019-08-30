Poland to Wean Itself Off Russian Gas in 5 Years - Energy Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Poland will end its dependence on Russian natural gas imports in five years, the government's commissioner for strategic energy infrastructure said on Friday.

Speaking to Polskie Radio, Piotr Naimski said the government hoped that the Baltic Pipe project to bring Norwegian gas to Poland and Denmark and an LNG terminal expansion would both be completed by 2024.

"We will become fully independent from Russian imports. We will be importing liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the US, from wherever we want," he claimed.

Poland signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark to build the $1.9 billion pipeline by 2022. Poland also has several contracts on LNG imports with the United States. But more than a half of gas it currently consumes comes from Russia.