Poland Urges EU to Impose Sanctions Against Raiffeisen Bank For Work in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The European Union should sanction Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) if it continues its operation in Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"I also believe that there should be set a date in not so distant future for all those institutions, in particular who actually develop business in Russia like Raiffeisen International Bank, to stop doing business, and if not, (then) some sanctions or some actions should be triggered," he said after the European Council meeting in Brussels.

Morawiecki also noted Russia benefited from the bank's operation in the country.

"Raiffeisen International is still doing business in Moscow, in Russia, making money and paying money to the Russian budget at the same time," he said.�

Earlier in the day, following reports that the European Central Bank was putting pressure on RBI to close down its business in Russia, the bank told Sputnik that it continued to consider various options for the future of its affiliates in Russia.