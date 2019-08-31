UrduPoint.com
Poland, US, Ukraine Sign Cooperation Agreement On Gas Deliveries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:26 PM

Poland, the United States and Ukraine signed on Saturday an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the sphere of gas deliveries, a Sputnik correspondent reported

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Poland, the United States and Ukraine signed on Saturday an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the sphere of gas deliveries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw by Polish government official responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Ukraine's Secretary of National Security Oleksandr Danylyuk.

The agreement is aimed at enhancing the security of gas deliveries between the three states, cooperating in reforming Ukraine's gas market, upgrading gas import infrastructure in Poland and Ukraine and increasing exports of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Earlier this week, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) said that Poland would be selling to Ukraine in 2019 the LNG that it purchases from the United States. According to the company, the first contracted LNG tanker will arrive at the President Lech Kaczynski LNG Terminal in Swinoujscie at the beginning of November.

LNG will be injected into the Polish transmission system after regasification and then go to Ukraine via the gas connection facility in Hermanowice. Deliveries will be carried out until the end of the year, the company added.

According to Piotr Wozniak, the president of the PGNiG management board, his company intends to increase gas exports to Ukraine and the only obstacle is the low capacity of the gas transmission system.

PGNiG has recently signed several long-term contracts on purchasing LNG from the United States, including a deal with US Venture Global LNG to purchase an additional 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually. A 24-year contract with the US Cheniere Marketing International provides that Poland will be annually receiving about 520,000 tonnes of LNG from 2019 to 2022 and 1.45 million tonnes from 2023 to 2042.

