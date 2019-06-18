Poland Used Over 1Mln Tonnes of Strategic Oil Reserves Over Druzhba Disruption - Ministry

Warsaw was forced to draw 1.1 million tonnes of oil from the country's strategic reserves during the temporary disruption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, the Polish Energy Ministry said in response to a lawmaker's inquiry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Warsaw was forced to draw 1.1 million tonnes of oil from the country's strategic reserves during the temporary disruption of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline, the Polish Energy Ministry said in response to a lawmaker's inquiry.

"In order to ensure the continuity of oil refining at the Polish oil refineries, the energy minister made three decisions allowing the issuing of a total of 1.1 million tons of strategic oil reserves," the ministry said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

The delivery of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Eastern Europe, including Poland, was halted in late April after it was discovered that the oil was contaminated with organic chloride, which is damaging for oil refineries' equipment.

An investigation into the incident was opened in Russia. According to preliminary results, the contaminated oil was poured into the pipeline by a group of individuals who had stolen around 1 million ruble ($15,600) worth of pure oil and wanted to cover up the crime.

The transit of oil to Poland was restored in early June, while several other countries started receiving the oil back in May. Transneft company, which is operating the Russian section of the pipeline, said that it may take from six to eight months to fully clear the pipeline of the contaminated oil.