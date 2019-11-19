Poland Vows to Keep Outpacing Eurozone GDP Growth by 2-3 Points - Prime Minister

The Polish government intends to keep the national economy growing 2-3 percentage points more than the euro area's average in the coming years, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in his keynote speech in the lower house of the country's parliament on Tuesday

Following the country's parliamentary elections on October 13, the Polish government resigned, as is customary, but then President Andrzej Duda reappointed Morawiecki as the prime minister. Now, Morawiecki has to receive a vote of confidence from the parliament, which is expected to take place later in the day.

"The goal of my government in the coming years will be an annual GDP growth of 2-3 percentage points higher than [growth] in the eurozone," Morawiecki said.

Poland's GDP growth in 2018 amounted to 4.6 percent against the aggregate 1.9 percent growth among the 19 eurozone countries.

The Polish authorities have repeatedly stated in the past that Warsaw was not going to switch from its national Currency, the zloty, to the euro.