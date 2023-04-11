Poland Wants to Become Financial Hub for Restoration of Ukraine - Deputy Minister

Poland intends to become a hub where funds will be collected for the restoration of Ukraine, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon said on Tuesday

"Just as Poland has played the role of a military hub, speaking about military assistance to Ukraine, we want it (Poland) to assume the role of a financial hub through which funding for the restoration of Ukraine will flow," he said on air of Poland's RMF 24 broadcaster.

Sobon also noted that Poland attached great importance to being involved in such initiatives.

"We want Poland to be as deep as possible in the center of projects of this type," he added.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country was the third-largest provider of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, Warsaw has sent Kiev weapons and military vehicles worth more than 1% of Poland's GDP, which is around $7 billion, as its authorities claim.