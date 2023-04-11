Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Poland Wants To Become Financial Hub For Restoration Of Ukraine - Deputy Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Poland Wants to Become Financial Hub for Restoration of Ukraine - Deputy Minister

Poland intends to become a hub where funds will be collected for the restoration of Ukraine, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Poland intends to become a hub where funds will be collected for the restoration of Ukraine, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Artur Sobon said on Tuesday.

"Just as Poland has played the role of a military hub, speaking about military assistance to Ukraine, we want it (Poland) to assume the role of a financial hub through which funding for the restoration of Ukraine will flow," he said on air of Poland's RMF 24 broadcaster.

Sobon also noted that Poland attached great importance to being involved in such initiatives.

"We want Poland to be as deep as possible in the center of projects of this type," he added.

Last week, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country was the third-largest provider of military equipment to Ukraine after the United States and the United Kingdom. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in February 2022, Warsaw has sent Kiev weapons and military vehicles worth more than 1% of Poland's GDP, which is around $7 billion, as its authorities claim.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Warsaw Kiev United Kingdom Poland United States Hub February Billion

Recent Stories

Transnistria Concerned About New Moldovan Drills N ..

Transnistria Concerned About New Moldovan Drills Near Security Zone - Transnistr ..

34 seconds ago
 Hotels/ restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram ..

Hotels/ restaurants sealed for violation of Ehtram Ramzan Ordinance

37 seconds ago
 Russia's Consolidated Budget Sees 13 Trillion Rubl ..

Russia's Consolidated Budget Sees 13 Trillion Rubles in Revenues in Q1 2023 - Pu ..

38 seconds ago
 Khalid Usman, Tahir Baig power Rawalpindi Royals t ..

Khalid Usman, Tahir Baig power Rawalpindi Royals to win against Kashmir Kings

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills responsibility to respect, prote ..

Pakistan fulfills responsibility to respect, protect minorities: Baba Deedar

2 minutes ago
 Lahore edge out Faisalabad by 4-3 in penalty shoo ..

Lahore edge out Faisalabad by 4-3 in penalty shootouts to win Ramzan Sports Ser ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.