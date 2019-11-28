UrduPoint.com
Poland Wants To Further Enhance Bilateral Trade With Pakistan - Envoy

Poland wants to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan - Envoy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Piotr A. Opalinski, Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan said that his country wanted to further enhance bilateral trade with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to conduct trade in many items with each other.He was addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He said that bilateral trade between Poland and Pakistan has increased to over half a billion Euros, however, there was great scope to further enhance it. He said that around 90 percent of Pakistan's exports to Poland were comprised of textiles products and stressed that Pakistan should focus on diversification of its exports to Poland to achieve better results.

He said that both countries have good potential to cooperate in IT sector as Polish companies wanted to contribute towards growth of 5G and telecom infrastructure in Pakistan.

The envoy said that Poland was located in central Europe and could become a hub for Pakistani exports in EU.

He said that Polish companies have been doing business in Pakistan's oil & gas sector for the last 20 years and more could invest in Pakistan. He said CPEC was a game changer for Pakistan and Polish companies have also been encouraged to invest in this project.

He said that Poland have created good conditions for foreign investors and a Pakistan businessman has opened first Halal restaurant in Poland while more Pakistani investors could invest in his country.

He said that Pakistani business community should develop contacts with Polish Investment Agency and Polish National Chamber of Commerce to explore business opportunities in his country. He said that ICCI should consider taking a delegation to Poland and he would try to connect them with right Polish partners.

More Stories From Business

