Poland Withdraws Consent for Mutual Protection of Investments With Russia - Spokesman

Poland has withdrawn its consent to conclude an agreement with Russia on the support and mutual protection of investments, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Poland has withdrawn its consent to conclude an agreement with Russia on the support and mutual protection of investments, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

The government decided "to send a note informing Russia of the withdrawal of Poland's consent to conclude an agreement with the Russian Federation on the support and mutual protection of investments," Muller told reporters.

"This agreement, which was signed by the governments of Poland and Russia on October 2, 1992, did not go into effect, but Russia could make it happen at any time.

We see this possibility as a threat that could follow from the norms of this agreement. It is archaic and deviates from the practice of European norms. As a precaution, we decided to send a note to the Russian government to withdraw Poland's consent to be bound by this agreement," Muller said.

Russia has accused Poland of trying to destroy bilateral relations by expelling 45 of its diplomats and freezing diplomatic funds, and said it would respond harshly to the move.