Poland's state budget deficit in 2020 may amount to about 100 billion zlotys ($26 billion), despite no deficit being expected at the beginning of the year, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday at a press conference

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Poland's state budget deficit in 2020 may amount to about 100 billion zlotys ($26 billion), despite no deficit being expected at the beginning of the year, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said on Wednesday at a press conference.

"The deficit this year will be about 100 billion zlotys. This is only a preliminary analysis so far," Koscinski said.

The minister also confirmed previous estimates, according to which the country's GDP in 2020 is set to decrease by 4.5-4.6 percent.

The budget deficit over the first six months of the year has already amounted to about 17 billion zlotys.