UrduPoint.com

Poland's Gas Storage Reserves 99% Full - PGNiG

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Poland's Gas Storage Reserves 99% Full - PGNiG

Polish natural gas storage facilities are currently 99% full, Artur Cieslik, deputy president of Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG, said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Polish natural gas storage facilities are currently 99% full, Artur Cieslik, deputy president of Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG, said on Thursday.

"As of today, the occupancy rate of storage facilities stands at 99%,"Cieslik said.

The official noted that usually reserves are filled up to such capacities later in the year. In February, the storages were 57% full and reached 77% two months later, when Russia halted gas deliveries to the country, Cieslik noted.

On April 27, Russia's Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contract with PGNiG after its refusal to switch to ruble payments. Poland used to receive up to 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February only exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis Company Oil Poland February April Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Health activists for imposing levy on tobacco prod ..

Health activists for imposing levy on tobacco products

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work to ..

Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work to Send UN Mission to Olenivka

1 minute ago
 NHA prepares alternative route on KKH near 'Achar ..

NHA prepares alternative route on KKH near 'Achar Nala'

3 minutes ago
 IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

IHC allows Gill's lawyers to meet him at PIMS

14 minutes ago
 Latvia Demolishes Last Lenin Monument in Country N ..

Latvia Demolishes Last Lenin Monument in Country Near Capital City - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Minister visits Orange Line train station, reviews ..

Minister visits Orange Line train station, reviews facilities

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.