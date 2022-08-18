Polish natural gas storage facilities are currently 99% full, Artur Cieslik, deputy president of Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG, said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Polish natural gas storage facilities are currently 99% full, Artur Cieslik, deputy president of Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG, said on Thursday.

"As of today, the occupancy rate of storage facilities stands at 99%,"Cieslik said.

The official noted that usually reserves are filled up to such capacities later in the year. In February, the storages were 57% full and reached 77% two months later, when Russia halted gas deliveries to the country, Cieslik noted.

On April 27, Russia's Gazprom suspended gas supplies under contract with PGNiG after its refusal to switch to ruble payments. Poland used to receive up to 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February only exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.