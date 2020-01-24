(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish airline LOT said Friday it would take over German carrier Condor, a former subsidiary of bankrupt travel operator Thomas Cook that has been kept aloft with government loans

"Maybe there was uncertainty about Condor's future. I would like to say very firmly today, there is no more uncertainty," LOT chief executive Rafal Milczarski told reporters in Frankfurt.