KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Polish oil refiner and gasoline retailer Orlen continues to hold negotiations on compensation for the supply of contaminated oil from Russia, Daniel Obajtek, the president of the company's management board, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe via the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in April 2019 after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. In May, the transfer of oil was resumed in Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Hungary. Poland partially resumed pumping in June, and oil deliveries were restored in full in July. In December 2019, Orlen said it had claimed compensation from Russian oil suppliers.

"We are constantly holding talks.

We have stated our requirements. They are precisely calculated. We are talking and negotiating with our partners in this area," Obajtek said on the sidelines of an economic forum held in the Polish city of Karpacz.

Transneft is the one to compensate for the damage due to oil pollution, however, foreign companies receiving Russian oil should send their claims on the quality of raw materials to shippers, that is, Russian oil companies with which they have contracts. Then, these Russian companies forward their claims to Transneft. It has reserved 23 billion rubles ($304 million) for compensations associated with oil contamination.

At the end of August, it was reported that about 90,000 tonnes of contaminated oil remained in Poland.