WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Polish oil refiner and gasoline retailer Orlen will present within the next few weeks financial claims to Russian oil suppliers over losses that Poland suffered as chlorides-contaminated Russian oil got into the Druzhba pipeline in April, Orlen Director General Daniel Obajtek said on Monday.

"Within the coming weeks we should complete calculating the losses that we suffered due to contamination of oil delivered from Russia ... Not only we will present claims, but other oil refiners as well. The calculation process is not easy. We should determine our consumption level and present claims," Obajtek said, as aired by RMF FM radio station.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Poland fully resumed Russian oil transit on July 1.