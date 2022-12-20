UrduPoint.com

Poland's Orlen Will Not Renew Oil Contract With Russia's Rosneft In 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The Polish energy giant Orlen will not renew the contract for the supply of oil with Russia's Rosneft and will stop supplies from Russia's Tatneft in the event of the imposition of EU sanctions, company spokeswoman Edyta Olkowicz said on Tuesday.

"Orlen will not renew the long-term contract, which expires in January 2023, and the only existing contract for the supply of Russian oil in 2023 will cease to be implemented at the time of the imposition of sanctions, which we are ready for," Olkowicz said.

The spokeswoman recalled that Orlen's contract with Rosneft expires in January 2023.

In accordance with this agreement, Rosneft supplies Orlen with 300,000 tonnes of oil per month.

Under the second contract with Tatneft, the Polish concern buys 200,000 tonnes of oil per month, and the contract with this Russian supplier expires in December 2024.

Currently 70% of raw materials for all Orlen Group refineries in Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania come from outside Russia, while in 2015 almost 100% of the oil at the Orlen Group refineries came from Russia, Olkowicz underscored.

