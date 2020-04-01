UrduPoint.com
Poland's PGNiG Becomes Sole User Of LNG Terminal In Lithuania's Klaipeda For 5 Years

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday that it had become the sole user of a small-tonnage liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lithuania's Klaipeda for five years

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday that it had become the sole user of a small-tonnage liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Lithuania's Klaipeda for five years.

"As of April 1st 2020, Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo is the sole user of the small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipeda, Lithuania, which gives the Company access to the Baltic Sea markets and allows it to optimise the logistics of LNG supplies to customers in North Eastern Poland," the company said.

PGNiG's contract with Klaipedos Nafta on the transfer of rights to use the terminal was signed in November, it said.

"It is an important step in building PGNiG's position on foreign markets. I am convinced that PGNiG's competence in small-scale LNG trading and operations will enable it to effectively develop the market for this fuel in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

We already supply our LNG to customers in Germany and the Czech Republic," the company's CEO, Jerzy Kwiecinski, said.

The terminal in Klaipeda has five tanks with a total capacity of 5,000 cubic meters (2,250 tonnes) on LNG and two loading stations for LNG trucks and ISO containers, which can be used simultaneously. The terminal's berth allows not only receiving LNG from ships but also loading LNG onto them.

According to the Polish company, LNG deliveries to the terminal will be possible by small vessels with a tank capacity 30 times less than that of common ocean tankers.

