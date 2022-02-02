UrduPoint.com

Poland's PGNiG Hopes EU To Re-Examine 2017 Complaint Against Gazprom's Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 05:38 PM

Polish oil and gas major PGNiG hopes for a re-examination by the European Commission of its 2017 complaint against the actions of Gazprom, PGNiG CEO Pawel Majewski said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Polish oil and gas major PGNiG hopes for a re-examination by the European Commission of its 2017 complaint against the actions of Gazprom, PGNiG CEO Pawel Majewski said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the EU court of general jurisdiction upheld PGNiG's appeal against another European Commission decision filed on June 25, 2019. The Polish company asked the court to partially or completely annul the decision of the European Commission, which rejected its complaint of March 9, 2017 about Gazprom's violation of EU rules. This complaint related to issues that were considered in the antitrust proceedings and was dismissed by the commission in April 2019.

"The judgement of the General Court means the European Commission must re-examine PGNIG's complaint of 2017," Majewski said, as quoted by the company on Twitter.

The Polish company recalled that PGNiG had filed a complaint in March 2017 against the actions of Gazprom, which contained allegations that in the context of the shortage of supplies that the applicant dealt with in 2009 and 2010, Gazprom made dependent conclusion of a contract for the supply of additional volumes of gas from conditions aimed, among other things, at strengthening its influence in the management of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

