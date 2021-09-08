UrduPoint.com

Poland's PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End Of Contract With Gazprom

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG is not ruling out Russian gas deliveries after the end of a contract with Gazprom next year, Polish company's board chairman, Pavel Mayevsky, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our strategic goal is to be independent of supplies from one direction.

The Yamal contract will end - and we will not conclude another long-term contract that could replace it," Mayevsky said.

Poland currently buys up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia. The contract expires in 2022 and the Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it.

"We do not exclude, in case of favorable conditions, some current gas supplies, if there is such an economic need," Mayevsky added.

