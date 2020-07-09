(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Polish state-controlled energy company PGNiG said on Wednesday it had returned to Russia's Gazprom Export the extra $90 million that it had previously received per the Stockholm arbitration court's ruling in the gas price dispute.

PGNiG Management board President Jerzy Kwiecinski said earlier in July that the company had received $1.6 billion from Gazprom Export per the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitral Tribunal, while it was only due to receive around $1.5 billion. This happened due to underpayments for Poland's imported gas in 2014.

"On July 2, PGNiG returned $90 million to Russia's Gazprom ... As a result, the net sum of mutual settlements totaled around $1.5 billion," the Polish company said in a statement.