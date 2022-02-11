UrduPoint.com

Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Russia's Gazprom For Reduction In Gas Price

Published February 11, 2022

Poland's PGNiG Says Filed Counterclaim Against Russia's Gazprom for Reduction in Gas Price

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Friday that it had filed a counterclaim in response to a lawsuit filed by Russian energy giant Gazprom to increase the price of contract gas.

According to PGNiG, Gazprom in mid-January flied a lawsuit with the Stockholm Arbitration Court requesting price revision for gas it supplies to the Polish company under Yamal Contract. The reasoning is that Gazprom expects that the contract price will be increased retroactively, as part of Gazprom's renegotiation applications dated December 8, 2017 and November 9, 2020.

"PGNiG submitted a response to Gazprom's notice of arbitration in which it requested dismissal of the Gazprom' claims and also submitted counterclaim for a decrease of contract price," the company said in a statement.

According to Paweł Majewski, the president of the Management board of PGNiG SA, the company adhere to the position that Gazprom's request to increase the contract price is groundless.

"Following a thorough analysis of the case we confirm our position that the contract price revision request presented in Gazprom's notice is unfounded and without merit. Moreover, we believe that those claims are formally inadmissible. Thus, our response to the notice of arbitration is clear - we requested to dismiss Gazprom's claims," Majewski said.

Poland has been buying up to 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year. The current contract expires in 2022.

