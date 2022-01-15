WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom filed a lawsuit demanding an increase in the price of gas for Poland, the Polish gas monopoly PGNiG said in a statement.

"On January 14, 2022, PGNiG received a lawsuit from a representative of Gazprom PJSC and Gazprom Export LLC to the Stockholm Arbitration Court regarding the requirement to change the price conditions for gas supplied under the Yamal contract," the statement says.

Gazprom expects that the contract price will be increased retroactively, as part of Gazprom's renegotiation applications dated December 8, 2017 and November 9, 2020, PGNiG added.

Gazprom Export confirmed that it had applied to international arbitration to revise the price under the contract with PGNiG.

"Today, January 14, 2022, Gazprom Export LLC and PJSC Gazprom initiated an appeal to international arbitration regarding a retrospective revision of the price terms of the gas purchase and sale contract with the Polish company JSC PGNiG dated 1996," Gazprom Export said.