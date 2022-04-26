Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced that it had received a notification from Gazprom about the complete suspension of gas supplies from April 27

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced that it had received a notification from Gazprom about the complete suspension of gas supplies from April 27.

"On April 26, Gazprom informed PGNiG of its intention to completely suspend deliveries under the Yamal contract at the beginning of the contract day on April 27," the report says.

PGNiG noted that now "the gas transmission infrastructure is running smoothly, the national gas transmission system is being supplied on a permanent basis from other sources, underground gas storage is being filled, and fuel is being transferred to consumers in accordance with current demand.

"

According to PGNiG, the storage occupancy rate is about 80%, which is significantly higher than in the corresponding period of previous years.

PGNiG said it had refused to pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles.

"PGNiG has refused to fulfill its obligations to pay for natural gas supplied by Gazprom under the Yamal contract in Russian rubles in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

PGNiG said it considered the cessation of gas supplies from Russia to be a violation of contractual obligations.