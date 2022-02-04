UrduPoint.com

Poland's PGNiG Says Will Not Sign New Long-Term Deal With Gazprom

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Polish oil and gas company PGNiG will not sign a new long-term gas supply contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom, Pawel Majewski, the president of the company's management board, said on Thursday.

Poland has been buying up to 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year. The current contract expires in 2022. On Wednesday, PGNiG said it had received a lawsuit from Gazprom over dividends on the profits of EuRoPol Gaz, the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

"We are not planning to sign a long-term contract with Gazprom," Majewski told journalists, claiming that the Russian side is insisting on making a new deal with Poland, as well as other EU countries.

The official was not convinced that the price of gas would be lower if everyone in Europe signed long-term deals with Russia.

"This is false rhetoric, which will lead to Gazprom's increasing dominance in the future, it becoming stronger, and, as follows, Europe's dependence on (Russia's gas) exports," Majewski stated.

Russia is Europe's major gas supplier, operating primarily through long-term deals. Last October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Europe caused its gas market crisis with management mistakes and unbalanced energy policies, which increased reliance on the highly unpredictable spot market.

