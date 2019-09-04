Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) will not sign a contract for purchasing Russian gas after the current contract expires in 2022, PGNiG President Piotr Wozniak said on Wednesday

KRYNICA-ZDROJ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) - Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) will not sign a contract for purchasing Russian gas after the current contract expires in 2022, PGNiG President Piotr Wozniak said on Wednesday.

"Much will change in 2022. The Yamal contract will expire, and we will not sign a new contract with our Russian partner called Gazprom. This is risky," Wozniak said at a global economic forum in Poland.

The agreement, which PGNiG and the Russian energy giant signed in 1996, expires in 2022.