Police Adopt Zero Tolerance Against Women Harassment: CPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police have adopted zero tolerance policy against women harassment to ensure their full safety at their home as well as workplace.
Addressing a seminar on 'awareness about women’s safety' at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), he apprised the participants about guidance on legal assistance, measures to prevent harassment and efforts to curb violence against women.
He appreciated the university management on arranging seminar and said that such activities help a lot to create awareness about the services being provided for crime prevention and protection of women’s rights. He said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, the police had made a number of initiatives such as Women Safety App, Tahafuz Markaz and Virtual Police Station to ensure women’s protection.
He highlighted strict enforcement of law and said that crimes related to harassment of women are being dealt with an iron hand under a zero tolerance policy. It is Primary mission of the police to serve the public and safeguard their lives and property, he added.
GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen also addressed the seminar and later presented honorary shields to CPO Faisalabad and SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel in recognition of their contribution for women protection.
SSP Operations Bushra Jamil and a large number of female students along university staff and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
More Stories From Business
-
SECP seeks public comments on CIB requirement for companies issuing right shares2 minutes ago
-
Police adopt zero tolerance against women harassment: CPO2 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made for revival of dry port: Ali Raza Hanjra32 minutes ago
-
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks public comments on CIB requirement for companies Issuing right shares42 minutes ago
-
ICCI holds 41st AGM, shares vision for business growth42 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan inaugurates online management system for swift complaint resolution at Karachi1 hour ago
-
SCCI praises govt’s decision of devising roadmap to boost investment, trade1 hour ago
-
Planning minister, Hunan governor discuss Pak-China cooperation, CPEC expansion2 hours ago
-
SECP chairperson urges streamlining of account opening process in capital markets2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Poland chart new course for trade, investment, energy cooperation2 hours ago
-
Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 398,800 per tola4 hours ago