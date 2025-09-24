Open Menu

Police Adopt Zero Tolerance Against Women Harassment: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Police adopt zero tolerance against women harassment: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that the police have adopted zero tolerance policy against women harassment to ensure their full safety at their home as well as workplace.

Addressing a seminar on 'awareness about women’s safety' at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), he apprised the participants about guidance on legal assistance, measures to prevent harassment and efforts to curb violence against women.

He appreciated the university management on arranging seminar and said that such activities help a lot to create awareness about the services being provided for crime prevention and protection of women’s rights. He said that under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, the police had made a number of initiatives such as Women Safety App, Tahafuz Markaz and Virtual Police Station to ensure women’s protection.

He highlighted strict enforcement of law and said that crimes related to harassment of women are being dealt with an iron hand under a zero tolerance policy. It is Primary mission of the police to serve the public and safeguard their lives and property, he added.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen also addressed the seminar and later presented honorary shields to CPO Faisalabad and SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel in recognition of their contribution for women protection.

SSP Operations Bushra Jamil and a large number of female students along university staff and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

