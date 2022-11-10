UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Man For Stealing Rs 3.6mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A police team arrested two men for allegedly stealing Rs 3.6 million in cash by breaking lockers of a bakery in People's Colony area on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Faizan and Muhammad Zaman Nasir, residents of Chak No 612-GB, tehsil Tandlianwala.

A police team recovered Rs 3 million from them and sent them behind bars for further interrogation.

A spokesperson said that the thieves stole cash from a bakery situated near D-Ground People's Colony area. A case was registered with the People's Colony police station.

A 4-member police team succeeded in tracing the accused.

