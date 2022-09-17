UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2022 | 06:31 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted six accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Westridge police held Firdous, Kalash and Umar Zaib and recovered two rifles 223 bore and a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Taxila police rounded up Suleman for having a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Wah Cantt police netted Numan and Shehzad and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

