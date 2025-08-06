Open Menu

Police, Business Community Liaison May Revitalise Economy: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said that liaison between the business community and police could play a key role in revitalising the economy on a solid and sustained basis.

Addressing the under training ASPs (Assistant Superintendent Police) during a meeting, he briefed them about the economic pulse of Faisalabad and said that FCCI is an apolitical, elected not for profit body which has been recognized as a bridge between Government and business community.

He said that FCCI has the best working relationship with district police which helped in expediting the industrialization of this metropolis.

He said that the business community, fully aware of its CSR obligations, was also contributing towards the welfare of police officials, martyrs and rehabilitation of their dependents.

He said that FCCI was also sharing its role in the settlement of business related disputes to offload the police. He hoped that new induction in the police department would help in promoting positive and healthy traditions in this department.

FCCI Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa responded to the questions of the ASPs and said that the business community fully participated in the installation of cameras under the safe city project.

Later, FCCI President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara decorated visiting ASPs with special badges of FCCI to mark its 50 Year's Celebrations.

Mr. Nadeem Iqbal Executive Member was also present during this meeting.

