Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters at Unauthorized Rally in Hong Kong - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Hong Kong police used tear gas to disperse protesters at an unauthorized rally Near Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui area of the city, media reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Hong Kong Space Museum at 3.00 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT Sunday), the police arrived at the scene half an hour into the rally, according to the RTHK broadcaster.

The demonstrators reportedly threw objects at the police and shouted insults at them. In response, police used batons and tear gas. The broadcaster added that the law enforcement officers might have also used pepper spray.

Over the past few months, Hong Kong descended into chaos as waves of massive rallies against proposed amendments to the city's extradition law hit the global financial hub. The demonstrations often turned violent, with protesters engaging in heavy clashes with the police.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.