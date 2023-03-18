UrduPoint.com

Police-ICCI To Work Together To Further Improve Security In Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Islamabad Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday urged the Islamabad Police for taking CCI on board to further improve the security situation in the Capital in order to boost business activities.

While talking to Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural Islamabad during his visit to ICCI, Ahsan said that a secure and peaceful environment is the key requirement to promote business and investment activities, said a press release.

He said that the rural areas in Islamabad need further improvement in the security situation and urged thee police to work in close liaison with the trade associations of rural areas to provide a more secure environment to the traders community.

He also urged the need for registering data of all security guards deployed in the markets of rural areas and verify their credentials to make sure that clean record holders are employed as security guards in rural areas.

He asked the police to hold open kuchehries so that the citizens could highlight their issues for redress and devise a strategy to deal with the issues being faced by the citizens due to anti-social elements.

Speaking at the occasion, Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural said that the business community is playing a key role in the economic development of the country and providing them a secure environment is the high priority of police.

He assured that he would work with ICCI and concerned market associations to further improve security arrangements in the rural areas.

He said that police would collect data of security guards posted in housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials. He said that police would also start the process of registering Afghan nationals in Islamabad and monitor their movements in order to ensure that they aren't involved in any criminal activities. He said that open kuchehries would also be started soon as they were suspended due to the security situation.

