Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh on Thursday inaugurated modern Police Khidmat Markaz at the LCCI.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt � Syed Hammad Abid, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, SSP Securities Faisal Shahzad, Executive Committee members and a large number of businessmen were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that setting up of Khidmat Markaz was an ample proof of the fact that the objective of police department and LCCI was same and both were committed to facilitate the community.

He said that business was the engine of growth, adding that businessmen should collaborate with the police department as the state could not run all the affairs alone.

Shoaib Dastgir said the Punjab police had launched a global portal for overseas Pakistanis so that they could get police related service with ease.

He said that Safe City Project gave immense results and it was planned to start in five more cities but scarcity of funds turned out to be a hurdle.

He said the projects of Safe City Project and Model Police Stations could be extended through public private partnership.

The IGP said that Police Khidmat Marakaz had been established to create goodwill in the police department. He said that it was the prime duty of the police force to cooperate and relationship of trust with the community.

He said that this was also an admitted fact that the crimes could not take roots in those societies where police have full trust and cooperation. Shoaib Dastagir said that Istanbul was the best example of public private partnership.

He said that 1/3 vehicles of Istanbul Police had been donated by the business community.

"Living nations never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for protection of property and lives of people and for peace of their country", the IGP said and added that police department had sacrificed a lot to eliminate terrorism.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that model police stations should be established in all the industrial estates and all the existing police stations covering major commercial hubs should be upgraded to model police stations. For this purpose, the business community would extend all possible support to the police department.

He said the scope of cameras installed under Safe City Project should be extended to all the commercial markets of Lahore and the regular maintenance of these cameras need to be ensured on priority.

The LCCI President said that many members of Lahore Chamber had complained about the undue presence of excessive numbers of beggars in major markets of the city throughout the nights which caused immense inconvenience to the business community.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the performance of traffic police and efforts made by the departments concerned to keep the traffic flow smooth.

He suggested that LCCI and the police department should organize seminars in collaboration with the police department to make the members of the business community aware about how they may combat any unforeseen law & order situation.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and VicePresident Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of livesgiven by the police force over the time in combating terrorism.