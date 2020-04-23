Police Suppress Gang Stealing Personal Data of Thousands of Citizens From Russia, EU Banks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian and European Union law enforcement agents have thwarted the activities of an international gang engaged in stealing personal data of dozens of thousands of people from Russian and EU banks, the head of the Russian department of the International Police Association has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We communicate with colleagues from different countries all the time, providing advice to each other. Apart from that, we take part in detection of various international crimes, envisioning migration of both criminals and money. For example, we have caught, jointly with the European Union police, through Russia's Prosecutor General Office, a big criminal network, which was stealing data of our citizens and storing it on European servers," Lt.

Gen. Yury Zhdanov said.

He added that a "rogue operation" was conducted around one month ago. German police helped to disclose the criminal network, operating outside Russia, and eliminate the stolen information and therefore prevent damage for citizens.

"The criminal gang included dozens of members. They have stolen information from Russian and EU banks, for example banks located in Sweden, Germany and a range of other countries, dozens of thousands of data," Zhdanov added.