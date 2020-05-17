Police Use Force, Tear Gas Against Anti-Government Demonstrators in Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Police used tear gas against demonstrators in Warsaw dissatisfied with the Polish government's economic support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Direct coercive measures in the form of gas and physical force were used in connection with the attack on police officers," Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak told journalists on Saturday.

A protest was held on Castle Square in the Polish capital on Saturday, despite the prohibition of mass social gatherings amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Demonstrators, who included entrepreneurs, were calling for more economic support from the government and for the compensation of financial losses resulting from the coronavirus restrictions.

Police called on the demonstrators to end their protest as it was illegal, but had to use force after attacks on law enforcement officers, according to Warsaw police reports on Twitter.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 18,250 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland, including more than 900 deaths from COVID-19. A cluster of over 200 coronavirus cases emerged in Poland's southern Silesia region this week.