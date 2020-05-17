UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Force, Tear Gas Against Anti-Government Demonstrators In Warsaw

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:40 AM

Police Use Force, Tear Gas Against Anti-Government Demonstrators in Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Police used tear gas against demonstrators in Warsaw dissatisfied with the Polish government's economic support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Direct coercive measures in the form of gas and physical force were used in connection with the attack on police officers," Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak told journalists on Saturday.

A protest was held on Castle Square in the Polish capital on Saturday, despite the prohibition of mass social gatherings amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Demonstrators, who included entrepreneurs, were calling for more economic support from the government and for the compensation of financial losses resulting from the coronavirus restrictions.

Police called on the demonstrators to end their protest as it was illegal, but had to use force after attacks on law enforcement officers, according to Warsaw police reports on Twitter.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 18,250 confirmed coronavirus cases in Poland, including more than 900 deaths from COVID-19. A cluster of over 200 coronavirus cases emerged in Poland's southern Silesia region this week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Twitter Warsaw Poland Gas From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

2 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

4 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

4 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

5 hours ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

4 hours ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.