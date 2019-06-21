Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Protesters in Tbilisi - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Police in Tbilisi on Thursday used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest rally near the parliament building following the incident involving involving members of the Russian delegation at a session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, the Rustavi 2 television reported.

"More and more citizens are requiring medical assistance as it was pepper gas. Despite the actions of the special police forces, some of the protesters are still standing outside the parliament building," the reports said.

According to the report, sporadic clashes between police and protesters are underway.

The channel also said a journalist from the 1TV television was injured by a rubber bullet.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

Protesters demand resignation of the parliamentary speaker and the interior minister over the incident.