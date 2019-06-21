UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Protesters In Tbilisi - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Police Use Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets Against Protesters in Tbilisi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Police in Tbilisi on Thursday used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest rally near the parliament building following the incident involving involving members of the Russian delegation at a session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, the Rustavi 2 television reported.

"More and more citizens are requiring medical assistance as it was pepper gas. Despite the actions of the special police forces, some of the protesters are still standing outside the parliament building," the reports said.

According to the report, sporadic clashes between police and protesters are underway.

The channel also said a journalist from the 1TV television was injured by a rubber bullet.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

Protesters demand resignation of the parliamentary speaker and the interior minister over the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Protest Police Water Russia Interior Minister Parliament Rustavi Tbilisi Gas TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

1 hour ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

1 hour ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

2 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.