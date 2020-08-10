Police Used Gas to Disperse Opposition Supporters in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian police used gas on Monday evening to disperse opposition supporters on Kalvariyskaya Street in the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Several dozen people have gathered on Kalvariyskaya Street, the police are trying to disperse them. At the same time, opposition supporters are being detained.

Prison trucks filled with detainees are leaving the scene, the correspondent said.