UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policies Should Be Relaxed Of Economic Stability Achieved: Mian Zahid Hussain

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:46 PM

Policies should be relaxed of economic stability achieved: Mian Zahid Hussain

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday said the Governor SBP has claimed economic stability which should result in softening of policies

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Tuesday said the Governor SBP has claimed economic stability which should result in softening of policies.If the claim is right then policies to discourage demand should be relaxed and focus on stability has discouraged economic activity, crippled large scale manufacturing, paralyzed vending industry and left markets without customers, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that interest rate hike and other steps have damaged the businesses while forex reserves have improved with the help of loans from friendly countries and IMF.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that unprecedented loans have enabled the economy to withstand internal and external shocks however low revenue collection, exchange rate volatility, budget deficit and tensions on Kashmir can drag the economy down.The former minister noted that current account deficit has been reduced from $18 billion to $13.6 billion which will be further reduced which required intervention and reducing imports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Governor Exchange Business Budget Alliance Market All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE uses AI to accelerate fight against food waste

2 minutes ago

‘Pakistan Will Continue To Expose Indian Atrocit ..

7 minutes ago

PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

16 minutes ago

Meet Afia Amin, who turned her dream of becoming a ..

27 minutes ago

Poetry recital arranged to pay tribute to people o ..

1 minute ago

Greek police detain 38 migrants' mostly Pakistani ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.