Policy Being Worked Out To Maintain Electricity Demand Throughout The Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

Policy being worked out to maintain electricity demand throughout the year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The government is working on a policy to ensure maintaining electricity demand throughout the year, which comes down by 40 percent in spring and pre-winter seasons as compared to peak summer period.

"Usually the electricity demand decreases by around 40 percent in October, November and first half of December when air-conditioners are switched off and heating appliances are not operational," an official source told APP.

He said all power generation plants were operationalized to meet maximum requirements of peak summer season, but they could not be kept idle in other months as per the business methodology. "No businessman will engage with you just for five or six months, either he will abandon you or double the service charges to cover expenses for rest of the period," the official added.

He said if the summer demand stood at 23,000 MW electricity in July, it dropped to 15,000 MW gradually from October to March, for which a strategy was needed to maintain the demand.

Accordingly, he said, a Task Force had been assigned to prepare a policy in which consumers especially industries would be given 'economic incentives' for using electricity from national grid during slump in demand, instead of generating their own power.

Last year, he said, maximum supply in peak summer was 19,700 megawatt electricity as additional 3,300 MW was added in the national grid that ensured uninterrupted supply to all sectors. In current month the electricity supply is varying between 20,000 to 21,000 MW, he added.

