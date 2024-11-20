Policy Dialogue on “Energy Crisis: Problem, Impact & Solutions” concludes

The two-day Policy Dialogue on “Energy Crisis: Problem, Impact & Solutions” jointly organized by Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) concluded here Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The two-day Policy Dialogue on “Energy Crisis: Problem, Impact & Solutions” jointly organized by Executive Development Institute (EDI) of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) concluded here Wednesday.

The Executive Development Institute (EDI) is working for the continuous professional development of officers and executives of the public and private sectors by organizing multiple activities such as trainings, policy dialogues and webinars etc.

On behalf of Dr. Ijaz Munir, Rector, National School of Public Policy, Ahmad Nazir Warraich, Dean EDI, officially inaugurated the session and provided an overview of NSPP and EDI. He emphasized Pakistan's energy sector challenges, such as debt, high energy imports, power shortages affecting the economy, and reliance on fossil fuels. The Policy Dialogue aimed to address distribution inefficiencies, finance obstacles, power generation, renewable energy, oil and gas supply chains, and energy conservation through input from national experts. The goal was to propose practical solutions for a sustainable and resilient energy future in Pakistan.

Around 27 Participants from all over the country attended the session, including public sector officials, private sector executives & academia. Participants hailed from WAPDA, LESCO, SNGPL, MoST, MoD, Warsak, RUDA, Energy & Power-KPK, Urban Unit, Descon Engineering, NESPAK, Punjab Thermal Power (PTP), University of Mianwali, Yasir Mahmood Securities and National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore amongst others joined the Policy Dialogue.

During Policy Dialogue, Abid Seed, CEO, Punjab Rural Support Programme, provided an overview of the Energy Crisis: Challenges and Context.

Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, Economist and Engr. Sohail Lashari, Businessman, led a session focusing on Economic Cost of Energy Crisis.

Shahid Hameed, Advisor, Hydro Planning, WAPDA focused on Hydro Power Dynamics & the Energy Crisis/Security.

Liaqat Nehra, GM Accounts, SNGPL and Abdul Rasheed Jokhio, DG (Gas), Federal Government, in their panel discussion highlighted the importance and features of Gas Sector Challenges – Circular Debt (Gas Sector Challenges & Energy Security. Dr. Fiaz Chaudhry, LUMS and Dr. Khalid Waleed, SDPI, both emphasized the significance of Energy Governance: The Interlinkage of the Crisis.

Dr. Abid Qayyum Suleri, (addressing on Zoom from Baku) and Dr. Naveed Arshad, LUMS (Energy Institute) discussed the Climate Cost of Crisis. Ahmed Nazir Warraich, Dean EDI and Amjad Hafeez, Head Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) of the Chief Minister Punjab shared their expertise and experience on Energy Crisis: Understanding in the Backdrop of Pakistan’s Federal Structure & Politics. Abid Latif Lodhi, USAID and Mr. Khalid Waleed, CLM talked on Circular Debt and IPPs: Financial & Legal Lens in details.

The participants took keen interest and took an active part in the question-answer session. They expressed their great appreciation for the Policy Dialogue and shared their views with the speakers in an interactive and intense session that concluded on Wednesday.

Ahmed Nazir Warraich, Dean EDI, concluded the programme with a Vote of Thanks. He highlighted the work being done by EDI under the guidance and with the support of the Rector NSPP and emphasized the significance of hosting such training initiatives. He commended the efforts of the whole team of EDI.