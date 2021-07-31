UrduPoint.com

Policy Framework Of Government Helped To Achieve Record Output Of 06 Crops: Syed Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said the agriculture development policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan have started to reap fruits as the production of several crops including wheat, rice, sugarcane, potatoes and onion have surpassed all previous records, where as export of mangoes also increase by 20 percent

He was addressing a seminar organized by the Mandi Bahauddin Chamber of Commerce, which was also attended by the Minister for Agriculture Punjab Province Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi and PTI leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, said a press release.

Fakhar Imam said that Prime Minister Imran has put special emphasis on agriculture as it is the backbone national economy and a source of livelihood of majority of population living in rural areas of the country.

He said that due to the efficient policy framework implemented by the current government, Pakistan has seen record growth of top 6 crops including wheat, which was registered at 27.

5 million tonnes during last season.

The import of wheat has been due to excessive hoarding and continuous population growth, he said adding that only way Pakistan can emerge as a regional power is through following the progress path of countries like China, Japan and Germany.

He said that agricultural research is the Primary focus of the PTI government which has been neglected in the last 3 decades by various governments, adding that the organic matter of land in Pakistan stands at a 0.2% whereas it is more than 2 percent in USA and EU due to their technological advancements and scientific methods of cultivation.

Syed Fakhar Imam also attended an event organized by the Numberdar Association's Punjab Convention where he assured the association that he would strive to resolve all of their issues.

