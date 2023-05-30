Policy initiatives in place to promote economic growth: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Tuesday that the government had put in place a variety of far-sighted policy initiatives to bring stability, promote economic growth and ensure ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Tuesday that the government had put in place a variety of far-sighted policy initiatives to bring stability, promote economic growth and ensure ease of doing business.

The minister was talking to a delegation of M/s PepsiCo led by its Chief Executive Officer Africa, middle East & South Asia, Eugene Willemsen, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Dar appreciated the economic contribution of the company in terms of FDI and revenue generation in Pakistan and assured the delegation of well-intended efforts by the government in order to support the company for expanding its business and investment in the country.

According to press statement, the finance minister also highlighted the existing economic circumstances in the country.

On the occasion, Eugene Willemsen extended warm sentiments to the minister and expressed his confidence in Pakistan and the potential the country offers on the growth front given availability of investment conducive environment.

He apprised the minister of the profile of the company, the operational nature of its business activities, and the company's overall contribution in the revenue growth of the country.

He also communicated about the issues being faced by the company regarding taxation and imports of items. Willemsen thanked the minister for extending his support and cooperation.

Among others, the meeting was attended by SAPM on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mahmood Pasha and senior officers from FBR and PepsiCo team.

More Stories From Business

