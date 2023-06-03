UrduPoint.com

Policy Initiatives Underway To Ensure Ease Of Doing Business: Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that the government had been taking prudent economic policy initiatives for the ease of doing business and to bring stability and growth to the country's economy.

He was talking to the delegation of SA&ME Coca-Cola led by its Regional President Ahmet Kursad Ertin that called on him here.

The minister appreciated the contribution of the company in the economic growth of Pakistan through significant revenue generation. He assured the delegation of all kinds of support and cooperation from the government needed by the company in order to expand its business and investment in the country.

On the occasion, Ahmet Kursad Ertin apprised the minister of the company's profile, the operational nature of its business activities, and its significant economic contribution to the overall GDP of the country.

He also shared with the finance minister the issues being faced by the company in carrying out business activities effectively, especially matters related to taxation.

He thanked the minister for taking out time to hear out the issues of the company and for assuring his support and cooperation in order to address the issues being faced by the company.

The delegation included Sinan Cem SAhin, Vice President Coco Cola Icecek (Eurasia), Enes Satin, Commercial Counsellor Turkish Embassy, Syed Omer, Director Corporate Affairs and sustainability, Ms. Aisha Sarwari, Director PAC and Faisal Hashmi, head of external Affairs.

