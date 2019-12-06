UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Policy Of Discouraging Imports Should Be Reconsidered: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconsidered: Mian Zahid Hussain

Stock market has little link with the real economy, Almost all trade agreements have backfired

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said policy to discourage imports should be reconsidered because of losses associated with it.
The policy of suppressing imports has damaged the industrial sector, left a million jobless and triggered inflation to nine-year high resulting in unrest, he said.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the stock market is thriving but foreign investment in it is subject to high interest rates and funds will find their way out of the country once the interest rates come down.

The stock market is a place where buying and selling take place and it has nothing to do with national development, he noted.
The former minister noted that reports of international institutions about Pakistan are misleading because the same institutions have repeatedly projected that Pakistan will soon become an economic power.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that the fact remains that the country is being run on borrowed money and the government has borrowed 10.4 billion dollars in one year up to September 30th. Pakistan will pay four percent interest on IMF loan while 5.5 percent interest will be paid on the rest of the borrowing which include loans from Arab and Chinese banks.


He said that new trade agreements should not be signed unless the older ones are seriously reviewed as all such agreements have not benefitted the country. China imports almost 334 billion dollar worth of goods and services but Pakistan’s share in Chinese imports remain at dismal 0.24 percent which if increased to five percent will result in $17 billion earnings.


Similarly, he said, Malaysia imports 35 billion dollar worth of goods and services while Pakistan share stands at 0.3 percent. He noted that the US and China have imposed restrictions on goods and services worth $400 billion which has benefitted many other countries but Pakistan failed to benefit from it.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan IMF Business Dollar China Same Alliance Malaysia Money September Market All From Government Share Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

4 minutes ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

11 minutes ago

Infinix and CarlCare join hands with M&P to provid ..

13 minutes ago

Chelsea transfer ban cut by CAS, club free to sign ..

6 minutes ago

NTC,PITB sign agreement for provision of 400 Mbps ..

6 minutes ago

Plastic pollution kills over half million crabs

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.