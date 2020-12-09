Polish Ambassador Says Holdout Countries Presented EU Budget Compromise to Germany

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Poland and Hungary have presented compromise proposals on the 2021-2028 EU budget to the bloc's rotating president Germany, the Polish ambassador in Berlin said Thursday.

The two central European countries have been holding out on the long-term budget and the associated recovery fund after Brussels conditioned the release of coronavirus aid to their abidance by democratic values.

"Poland and Hungary have not only... announced the possibility of a veto but also worked out compromise proposals that could help overcome this crisis," Andrzej Przylebski told the Polish Television.

The diplomat said the proposals were penned by Polish and Hungarian prime ministers and submitted to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He said there was hope that a breakthrough could be achieved before the end of the year.

"We'll see whether Germany can give up the clauses that we find unacceptable," he added.

Both countries are under scrutiny in the EU for undermining judiciary independence and media freedoms. They have vetoed the budget, meaning the EU could go into a partial shutdown in January.