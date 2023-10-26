Polish companies offer environment friendly solutions to water challenges

Representatives of renowned Polish technology companies and local water experts stressed the need to create a world where everyone has access to clean water, healthy food, sustainable agriculture and environmentally sustainable energy sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Representatives of renowned Polish technology companies and local water experts stressed the need to create a world where everyone has access to clean water, healthy food, sustainable agriculture and environmentally sustainable energy sources.

The panel discussion ‘Polish Water Technologies’ was conducted by the embassy of the Republic of Poland on the sidelines of the Pak Water & Energy Expo at the Expo Center here on Thursday.

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski moderated the panel discussion and gave a brief overview of the participating companies operating in Poland. He elaborated on the persistent water issues like flooding, polluted water and related aspects and emphasised how Polish firms can pour innovative ideas into the Pakistani water infrastructure and mechanisms.

Water and Climate Governance Specialist Dr. Fazilda Nabeel, Dr.

Azeem Ali Shah of International Water Management Institute and CEO Aab-e-Pak Authority Syed Zahid Aziz were the guest speakers at the panel discussion while representatives of the Polish companies who introduced their companies online.

Representatives of the Polish companies including Symbiona, Pietrucha, Meliorex and Nanoseen introduced their products and their effectiveness with respect to the Pakistani water conditions and its future impact on the Pakistani environment.

The guest speakers shared their insights with regard to the water conditions in the country. They also shared their ideas on how the Polish technologies can be relevant to the Pakistani water industry.

The panel discussion closed with question and answer session during which the representatives of the Polish companies responded to the queries of the audience which included environmentalists, water experts, academicians and technocrats.