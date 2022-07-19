UrduPoint.com

Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, along with a delegation of Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC), called on Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik here on Tuesday

The company's delegation was headed by its Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) Robert Perkowski, and Vice President of Management board Mr Artur Cieslik, a Petroleum Division news release said.

During the meeting, the minister discussed with the delegation areas of mutual interest and further highlighted Pakistan's interest in benefitting from Poland's technical expertise in the oil and gas sector. Poland is among the pioneers of petroleum exploration in Europe.

The ambassador termed the oil and gas partnership a jewel in the crown of the Pak-Polish relationship. He reiterated Poland's interest in investment and developing the oil and gas sector in Pakistan.

Musadik Malik assured to provide all possible assistance and facilitation to the Polish company for smooth operational activities in Pakistan, which would help pour in increased foreign investment.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the minister's support.

"PGNiG Group's management has always recognized the Government of Pakistan as well as its officials' support for its operations in Pakistan," Robert Perkowski said.

He said the PGNiG hoped that the investment climate in Pakistan would improve and it was committed to contributing to the country's energy security.

The PGNiG, also known as Polish Oil and Gas Company (POGC), has been operating in Pakistan since 1997 as a branch office of PGNiG Group Poland.

"It has on its credit the maiden tight gas reservoir discoveries of Pakistan, which are being successfully developed," the news release said.

